Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.50 Million Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.92% of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000.

FLBR opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

