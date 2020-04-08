Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Univar worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Univar by 1,296.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Univar during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Univar from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

UNVR opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

