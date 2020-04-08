Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.68 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 13,802.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.43% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31.

