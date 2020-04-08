Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.76 Million Stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of EVO Payments worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EVO Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $178,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and have sold 8,000 shares worth $222,720. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. EVO Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

