Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.79 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Centerstate Bank worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSFL. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of Centerstate Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

