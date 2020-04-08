Bank of America Corp DE Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $817.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

