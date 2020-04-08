Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.23% of Genesco worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 400.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CL King raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

