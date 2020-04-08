Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,021,692 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1,208.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.79% of OraSure Technologies worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $694.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

