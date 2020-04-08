Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 11,928 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of CVB Financial worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.