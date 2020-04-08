Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,551 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Carnival worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 379,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after buying an additional 116,193 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 170,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $13,937,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE CUK opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.92. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.