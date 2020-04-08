Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 28,211 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.27% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 152.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter.

PWZ stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

