Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 4,615 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Perspecta worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Perspecta by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspecta by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

PRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.