Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,328 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.83% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 66,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

