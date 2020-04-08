Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 767,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 83,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,123,000.

Shares of WIW opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

