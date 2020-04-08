Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,436,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

