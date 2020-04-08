Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of Hillenbrand worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hillenbrand news, Director F Joseph Loughrey purchased 10,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $48,820.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070 in the last three months. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $43.45.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HI. ValuEngine lowered Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

