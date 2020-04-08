Bank of America Corp DE Sells 24,177 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.60% of Compass Diversified worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.54. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 89,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Insiders have purchased 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

