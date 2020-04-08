Bank of America Corp DE Sells 34,218 Shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

