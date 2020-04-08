Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,454 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of MaxLinear worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 16.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

