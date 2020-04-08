Bank of America Corp DE Sells 53,150 Shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of Jeld-Wen worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth $16,140,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 292,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. B. Riley lowered their target price on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.