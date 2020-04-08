Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,927 Shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.50% of Mercantile Bank worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

MBWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

