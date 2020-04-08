Bank of America Corp DE Sells 80,616 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,594,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 974.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,926 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,064,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,793,000 after purchasing an additional 130,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,029,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other Bunge news, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship acquired 11,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $397,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Podwika bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG opened at $38.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

