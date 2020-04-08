Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,451,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 111,762 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

TEGNA stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

