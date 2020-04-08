Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after buying an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after purchasing an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 586,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 239,943 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THS stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

