Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,682,778 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 130.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,778 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Kosmos Energy worth $16,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 95,428 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 72,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KOS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $365.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin acquired 50,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

