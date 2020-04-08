Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 35,596 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 347,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

