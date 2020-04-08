Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 38,208 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.45% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

