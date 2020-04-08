Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 876,795 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of FGL worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FGL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FGL by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in FGL by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FG stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. FGL Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

