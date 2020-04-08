Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Scientific Games worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of SGMS opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $551.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.49.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.