Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 139,371 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 738,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $15,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,523,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,310,000.

NYSE AA opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

