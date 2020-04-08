Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 20,514 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.62% of Oil States International worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Oil States International by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 172,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 167,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oil States International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares during the period.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Shares of OIS stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $129.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil States International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $238.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OIS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.