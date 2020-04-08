Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 67,802 Shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Avantor worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AVTR opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. Avantor Inc has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Avantor from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

