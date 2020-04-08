Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of GrafTech International worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC grew its stake in GrafTech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GrafTech International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GrafTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. GrafTech International Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,520.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

