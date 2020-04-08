Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.36% of TPI Composites worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 80,881 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 96.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $3,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.