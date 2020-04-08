Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.