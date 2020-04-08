Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of Moelis & Co worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MC. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,780,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter worth $4,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Co by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,988 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 95,939 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 22,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $739,291.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

