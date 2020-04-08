Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.36 Million Stock Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.56% of Select Energy Services worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 204,428 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Select Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of 67.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

