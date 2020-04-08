Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $588.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

