Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.71 Million Stock Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Alamo Group worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $923.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $300.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

