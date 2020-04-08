Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,488 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.69% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $16,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 179,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.