Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.51 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Viad were worth $16,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Viad by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.62. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of Viad stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $59,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,145.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

