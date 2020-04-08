Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Trinseo worth $16,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $290,045,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Trinseo by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders bought a total of 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSE. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

