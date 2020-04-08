Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $16,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of DSI stock opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5179 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.