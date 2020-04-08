Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $16.92 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Madison Square Garden worth $16,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 212,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in Madison Square Garden by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 133,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,305,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSG stock opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.26. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.83.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

