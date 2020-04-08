Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $17 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of AerCap worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 394,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 296,012 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in AerCap by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 238,697 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,875,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,651,000 after buying an additional 106,942 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NYSE AER opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.21. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

