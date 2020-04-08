Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 335,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 98,265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after buying an additional 116,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.84. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,343,135.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $1,735,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

