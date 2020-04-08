Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Triumph Group worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,247,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 808,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 564,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 392,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 92,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37. Triumph Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triumph Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.