Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 52,313 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of NOW worth $15,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 672.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

NOW stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. NOW Inc has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

