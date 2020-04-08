Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carolina Financial were worth $16,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,808,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carolina Financial by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 373,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carolina Financial by 1,627.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 151,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Carolina Financial by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 112,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carolina Financial by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 88,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Carolina Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.65 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $680.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial Corp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

