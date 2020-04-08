Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of Ubiquiti worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $153.81 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.60.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.94 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

